CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A Carbon County man has died from injuries he got in a house fire last year.

Jim Thorpe councilmember Thomas Highland died from complications due to breathing in too much smoke.

His wife Lynn died in the fire in May of 2021 along with the family dog.

Highland's death was ruled accidental.

The cause of that fire is yet to be known in Carbon County.