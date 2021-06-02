Benefit held for fire victims in Jim Thorpe

A community in Carbon County came together Wednesday for a family dealing with a life-changing tragedy.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A community is rallying behind a family that was struck by tragedy over the weekend in Carbon County.

Thomas Highland was flown to the hospital in critical condition after the early morning fire at his home in Jim Thorpe Sunday.

His wife, Lynn, was killed.

Wednesday evening friends and family came together at Stone Row Pub and Eatery to help raise money for the Highland family.

There was an open mic for anyone to tell stories about Lynn and the restaurant even played her favorite music.