Jim Thorpe borough councilman injured, wife dies in fire

The Jim Thorpe community is rallying behind a borough councilman whose wife died in a fire at their home over the weekend.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Flowers sit behind caution tape that's taped around this home on Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe.

The home belongs to borough councilman Thomas Highland and his family.

Highland's wife, Lynn, along with the family dog died on Saturday after the house caught fire in the early morning hours.

The councilman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital's burn unit in critical condition.

"It's a loss for the hill. She knew everybody. Her husband had the beverage shop and everyone knew him. We are reaching out to help them and whatever we can do," said Frank Bradley, 3 Kids Market & Eatery.

Lynn Highland was well known in her community. It's why many businesses throughout the borough are rallying together to help the family.

Fundraisers have been set up, including here at 3 Kids Market & Eatery.

"We are donating all of our sales for the month, 10% of our sales for the whole month will go to the family," said Bradley.

In addition to all of the fundraisers, a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family. It's already raised more than its $10,000 goal.

Heather Cassidy works at The Gem Shop in Jim Thorpe. The store donated 10% of its live sale proceeds to the family.

"It was our way of contributing to the death of Lynn who was an icon in this community. So it's just tragic what happened," said Heather Cassidy, The Gem.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.