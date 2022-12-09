Bakery helps family of fallen firefighter

Serina's Bakery & Cafe is collecting Christmas gifts and donations for the family of New Tripoli Fire Company Assistant Chief Zachary Paris.

LANSFORD, Pa. — It was a typical lunch rush at Serina's Bakery & Cafe on West Ridge Street in Lansford on Friday.

All anyone could talk about was the heartbreaking news that two volunteer firefighters died while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, not too far from here.

Joe Serina Jr. owns the bakery and cafe. As a veteran, he says he knows all too well what losing a colleague feels like.

"It's tough because when I was in the military for 22 years, and thinking that my brothers, my sisters sometimes they don't come home, and this guy went out there to save a life, you know. Ultimately, you know, he paid the ultimate price for it, but I just feel bad for the guy. I mean, it was pretty devastating to watch," said Serina.

Both firefighters who died volunteered with the New Tripoli Fire Company.

Marvin Gruber was 59 years old.

Assistant Chief Zachary Paris was 36.

Paris leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Wanting to do something to help the Paris family, Serina came up with an idea.

"I just thought if we post something on the web page and say we'll take donations, Christmas gifts, you know, and they have to be wrapped and just write down for a 5-year-old or an 8-year-old and will take monetary donations, but it has to be in a sealed envelope or could be a gift certificate," Serina said.

Wrapped gifts and cards can be brought to the bakery and café. The owner says he's just trying to help the family during a difficult time.

"I just trying to figure out how we can at least brighten up these two girls' Christmas a little bit better. I mean, they lost their father, and you maybe this will help not a little bit," Serina said.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the Paris family. More than $20,000 has already been raised.

"All volunteers and people have got to remember that they don't get paid to run out there and do this," Serina said.

You have until December 23 to drop off wrapped toys or monetary and gift card donations sealed inside an envelope.