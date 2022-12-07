Two firefighters fatally injured in Schuylkill County

Crews on the scene tell Newswatch 16 that two firefighters who were trapped inside the house were rescued and sent to the hospital but sadly later died.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Officials now confirm two firefighters have died.

Fire crews from all over Schuylkill county continue to battle a fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua.

Crews on the scene tell us that two firefighters were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting the fire.

The fire started around 4 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles from the fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.