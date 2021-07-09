'We got what we needed' - Victim of former Bradford County DA reacts to sentence

Former Bradford County DA Chad Salsman was sentenced on Friday. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke with one of the women who helped put him behind bars.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Heather Hoinowski wanted to tell us her story. She met Chad Salsman several years ago when he was appointed as her attorney. Hoinowski was fighting to regain custody of her daughters and Salsman was hired to help her in that fight. But instead of help, he crossed the line.

"He used our past traumas, our fears. He twisted it because he knew that no one else was going to listen to us. We're the criminals, we're the people who lost our children," Hoinowski said.

Five women including Hoinowski accused Salsman of improper behavior while he was their attorney. Salsman pleaded guilty in May to promoting prostitution, obstruction of law, and intimidation of witnesses or victims. He also resigned as Bradford County District Attorney.

Hoinowski says when she would not sleep with Salsman, he retaliated.

"'I'm not going to file these motions because you won't give me what I want.' No, I won't give you what you want because this is my body," Hoinowski said.

Salsman was sentenced to a year and a half to five years in state prison.

"I am very, very happy with the outcome we have. We got what we needed, and he got exactly what he deserved," Hoinowski said.

Hoinowski says it was empowering for her to do this interview outside of Salsman's former law office.

"This is where I met him for the very first time. This is where it all started. And this is where it all ends," Hoinowski said.