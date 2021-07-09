Former Bradford County DA headed to state prison

Chad Salsman was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to promoting prostitution, obstruction of law, and intimidation of witnesses.

TOWANDA, Pa. — The former district attorney in Bradford County has been sentenced to prison for a number of different crimes.

Chad Salsman was sentenced Friday to one and a half to five years in state prison.

Salsman pleaded guilty in May to promoting prostitution, obstruction of law, and intimidation of witnesses.

The charges are related to improper behavior with female clients while he was in private practice.

Five women accused Salsman of improper behavior while he was their attorney.

Salsman admitted to trying to obstruct a grand jury investigation while serving as district attorney.