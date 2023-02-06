Reward offered for information on missing woman

A reward is now being offered for information about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a Bradford County woman.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Maria Miller was last seen in 2011.

She was living with her husband Kenneth Miller in Towanda when she told co-workers she was going to West Virginia to visit her sick mother-in-law.

Kenneth Miller told police he got into an argument with Maria and dropped her off at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach.

She has not been seen since.

The FBI and PA Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $7,000 reward for information on her disappearance.