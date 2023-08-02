Renewed effort to find missing woman

State police say Maria Miller was last seen at a Dandy Mart near Wysox in February of 2011.

TOWANDA, Pa. — State police in Bradford County held a news conference, hoping to find answers in a 12-year-old missing persons case.

Maria Miller has been missing since 2011.

State police say she was last seen at a Dandy Mart near Wysox in February of that year.

Miller told co-workers she and her husband were going to West Virginia to visit family.

Her husband, Kenneth Miller, told police he and Maria had an argument before he dropped her off at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach and never saw her again.

"She was to return to work on the night of February 7th for her midnight shift into February 8th. She never returned to work. Maria would call her son Lester every night when she was at work. Those phone calls stopped February 4th, 2011," said MIRANDA MUSICA, State Police Trooper.

PA Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, while the FBI is also offering a $5,000 reward in the missing persons case.