Renewed efforts to solve Union County cold case

It's been 36 years since Corey Edkin went missing from his home in Union County.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers.

"I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump said.

Whitney Trump is Corey's second cousin. She was born five years after he went missing and grew up hearing about his disappearance.

According to state police, Corey disappeared from his home in New Columbia on October 13, 1986. He was reported to have been sleeping in his mother's bed before he went missing. Investigators say Corey's mother left the home in the middle of the night to get pizza, leaving Corey and his siblings with a roommate.

"When she returned, she noticed that the front door was open and went upstairs to check on the kids, and Corey was missing," Trump said.

According to state police, investigators believe a family member was involved in Corey Edkin's disappearance.

"Terrible, awful," Trump said.

Whitney started looking into her cousin's case on her own about five years ago, seeing how painful this is for her family.

"It was like a little birdie chirping in my ear and was like, you need to look back into the Corey Edkin case. Ever since then, I've just been following every avenue I possibly could, hit a lot of dead ends," Trump said.

Investigators confirmed that a grand jury is now investigating Corey's disappearance, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that solves this cold case.

"Anything at all, even if you think irrelevant, you don't know, it could be the key that unlocks the answers here," Trump said.

Whitney says one of the reasons she is speaking out is, so people remember Corey Edkin's name.

"Through the years, it's been put on the back burner; it's fallen through the cracks understandably. But I just don't want Corey to be forgotten," Trump said.

Corey Edkin would now be 38 years old.

Any persons with information regarding this case are asked to contact State Police at 570-524-2662, or you can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.