Making Christmas special for underprivileged kids in Towanda

Christmas gifts will be given out at Woody's Alehouse and Grille to 25 underprivileged kids.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin West is the owner of Woody's Alehouse and Grill in Towanda.

Every year around Christmas time he strives to give back to his local community by giving away toys to deserving families.

"I just feel that Bradford County supports my business, a bar, and grill, and if you don't give back to the community then they won't give back to you but this year is going to hit a little different," West said.

Just two weeks ago, tragedy struck Kevin's family.

His 25-year old son, Dakota, died of a heart attack.

The Christmas giveback was something the West family did together.

"Even though he is not here, I know he is up there in God's hands and he is looking down, he is a big angel and he has got that smirk on his face. This is what he would want," he said.

What used to be known as Woody's Christmas Giveback will now be dedicated to Dakota's memory.

"We used to call it the Woody's Alehouse and Grill Giveback to the Kids. We have renamed it starting this year, The Dakota James West Giveback to Christmas for the Underprivileged kids of Bradford County," West said.

On December 19, West, with the help of Santa Claus, the Pennsylvania State Police, and local school districts, will be handing out Christmas gifts at the restaurant to 25 underprivileged kids in Bradford County.

West says they spent $300 on each child.

"We wanted to make sure we got the kids that we thought could use a little extra Christmas this year and that is when we reached out to the schools and state police," he explained.

"I was kind of the conduit to other superintendents and school districts, so, we were able to get more families involved all throughout Bradford County," said Dennis Peachey, Superintendent Towanda Area School District.

"He has been a big part of this community for a long time and every year he is giving back with Christmas presents for these kids and it is just a special thing to see," added Trooper Matthew Santiago Pennsylvania State Police.

West says he plans on doing this holiday giveback every year in his son's honor for the foreseeable future.