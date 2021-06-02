Bradford County D.A. speaks out after arrest

In a statement released on Friday, Chad Salsman maintains his innocence.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Earlier this week, Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was charged with sexual assault, victim intimidation, and encouraging prostitution.

On Friday, he spoke out for the first time since he was charged.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General, when Salsman was a private attorney he would force female clients to have sex with him.

Salsman says the attorney general asked him to resign and said if he did, they would treat him less harshly.

Salsman released a statement saying "because I committed no crimes, I refused their offer and they kept their word to publicly humiliate me."