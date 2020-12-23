Bradford County DA under investigation

The investigation may stem from his work as an attorney for parents in Susquehanna County Children and Youth cases.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Sources tell Newswatch 16 that the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a search at the private law office of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman on Tuesday.

That source also tells us Salsman is under investigation for accusations of inappropriate behavior while he was acting as an attorney for parents in Susquehanna County Children and Youth cases.

Salsman is a Wyalusing native and was elected to Bradford County district attorney in 2019.

We reached out to him for comment and have not heard back.

We also asked Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda to confirm Tuesday's raid. They referred us to the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. The AG's office had no comment.