11-year-old fatally stabbed in Bradford County

Police say the stabbing happened on Saturday evening in Ridgebury Township.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Bradford County are investigating after an 11-year-old was stabbed to death.

Troopers say a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy got into a fight over a toy at a home along Randall Road in Ridgebury Township, near Gillett, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say the two children got into a tug of war over the toy, and during the struggle, the 9-year-old cut the 11-year-old in his chest.

The boy was taken to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died.

The investigation into the deadly stabbing is ongoing.