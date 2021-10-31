11-year-old fatally stabbed in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Bradford County are investigating after an 11-year-old was stabbed to death.
Troopers say a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy got into a fight over a toy at a home along Randall Road in Ridgebury Township, near Gillett, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers say the two children got into a tug of war over the toy, and during the struggle, the 9-year-old cut the 11-year-old in his chest.
The boy was taken to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died.
The investigation into the deadly stabbing is ongoing.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.