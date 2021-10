A stabbing Monday night sent a man to the hospital in Lackawanna County.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night stabbing in Lackawanna County.

Police say the man was stabbed in a parking lot off Union Street in Taylor just after 11 Monday night.

He ran down the street toward the police station.

Cops have not said who he is or how he's doing.

Police shut down part of Union Street for three hours to investigate.

So far, no arrests have been made after the stabbing in Lackawanna County.