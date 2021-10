Attempted homicide charges have been filed in Luzerne County against a man accused of a stabbing at a hotel.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Witnesses told police that Eric Santana chased his ex-girlfriend behind the front desk at Residence Inn in Wilkes-Barre Township on Monday.

He stabbed her several times.

The victim, who worked at the hotel, was able to barricade herself in a back room with help from a coworker.