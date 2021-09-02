UPMC preparing for vaccine rollout

UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport received two new boxes of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport are continuing to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in our area. There are less than 25 patients hospitalized at UPMC Susquehanna with COVID-19. That number was in the 80S just a few months ago.

"We are probably back to the pre-November case totals we had. Overall across the country and state, the numbers are dwindling, and that is reflecting on our in-house patient count," said Dr. Rutul Dalal.

This wasn't the only bit of good news that UPMC shared with Newswatch 16. The hospital system will start vaccinating people in the extended 1A group soon. That now includes people over 65.

"We do have some leftover vaccines, and last week we got two shipments from the Department of Health as well. This will help us kick start the 1A extended group, which are community members."

They will be starting with folks who are 85 years or older and those with underlying health conditions. Next will be those 80 or older and so on.

"We will be doing it in 5-year slabs with just going downhill from there on, and of course, we will be prioritizing people who have got the most co-morbidities."

Instead of setting up a vaccination appointment on your own, UPMC will be calling those in the specific age groups by phone to set up appointments to get vaccinated.

"We will actually be trying to reach out to them through a centralized UPMC 1-800 number, and if need be in certain communities, especially like high-rises and particular areas, our teams may even go to them to get them the vaccine."