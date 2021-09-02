Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

As the coronavirus vaccine becomes more readily available, doctors are getting a lot of questions.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Pennsylvania. We are still in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan, and the big question on people's minds is, "when is it my turn"?

Dr. Joseph Candelore, a Geisinger primary care physician, says that the answer depends on vaccine supply, but he wants people to know that it's safe.

"Any risk of minor side effects that have been shown from the vaccine is certainly outweighed by the potential complications that have been shown to be related to this virus," Dr. Candelore said.

One question Dr. Candelore gets frequently is, "why did the vaccine come out so quickly, and was it rushed?"

Dr. Candelore says no.

"While it seems strange, I think it's a testament to what we are capable of doing when really pressed with a life or death situation," Dr. Candelore said.

The vaccine does not contain the COVID-19 virus.

"It's almost kind of primed that if you were to contract the COVID-19 virus, your immune system is already primed and set if it were to ever be exposed to it," Dr. Candelore said.

Another question Dr. Candelore gets is, "will the vaccine cause infertility?"

He says there is no indication of that.

"There are actually a number of patients in the initial trials that became pregnant during the trial," Dr. Candelore said.