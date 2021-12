The state's Supreme Court threw out the mandate on Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has thrown out a mask mandate for schools as of Friday.

The state's highest court did not release their reasoning but they did uphold a lower court ruling that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam did not have the authority to require masks in school.

After the court's decision, it's possible that some students may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.