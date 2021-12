The school district has decided to move into virtual learning amid a resurgence with the virus.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Carbondale Area School District has decided to move to virtual learning until after the holiday break due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

To clarify, that is a rise in cases in the surrounding community and not in the school district itself.

All sports and student activities are canceled until December 27, and in-person instruction will begin on January 3.

Carbondale area's holiday break begins December 24.