Department of Health opening more testing sites statewide

The sites are open to anyone needing a coronavirus test.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state is setting up coronavirus testing sites in six counties next week.

The Department of Health announced Friday that free COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne, and McKean Counties.

Berks County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Dec. 14 - 22. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The testing location is the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies on Bernville Road in Reading.

Centre County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20, and Monday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note, due to the Christmas holiday, testing will run through Dec. 22 and then resume on Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 at Nittany Mall in State College.

Clinton County

Walk-up testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Dec. 14 - 29. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20, and Monday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note, due to the Christmas holiday, testing will run through Dec. 22 and then resume the Tuesday through Saturday schedule on Dec. 28. The testing location is the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium on West Main Street in Lock Haven.

Jefferson County

Testing is available Monday through Friday from Dec. 13 - 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, Building 1012 Winslow Street, Punxsutawney, PA, 15767. This is a walk-in testing site; entrance on the side parking lot. Note, the site will be closed at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Luzerne County

Testing is available Monday through Friday from Dec. 13 – 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the South Main Plaza, 400 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

McKean County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Dec. 14 – 22. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewis Run Armory-Readiness Center on Airport Road in Lewis Run.

The testing sites are open to anyone who needs a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here.