COVID-19 update: More than 11,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health confirms 144 new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 11,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,818,299, on Friday, December 10.

That's the highest daily case count since December of 2020.

There were 144 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 34,415, according to the department.

