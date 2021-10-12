Lawsuit filed over Wayne County music festival

The lawsuit was filed over the Elements Music Festival that took place in September of 2021.

LAKEWOOD, Pa. — A class-action lawsuit has been filed over the Elements Music Festival, a festival that took place over Labor Day Weekend in the Lakewood area of Wayne County.

Three concert-goers are suing the organizers for allegedly failing to deliver on how the event was promoted.

According to the lawsuit the organizers failed to provide adequate COVID testing and adequate food, water, and toilets.

They claim concert-goers had to slog through muddy terrain and wait hours just to get in.

They want damages in excess of $5 million.