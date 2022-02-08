Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, February 8

The Department of Health reports nearly 3,600 new cases and 196 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 3,593 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,703,408 on Tuesday, February 7.

There were 196 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 41,781, according to the department.

Editor's Note: On Tuesday, the Department of Health corrected an error that included some duplicate case numbers on Monday.

Monday's statewide total should have been 2,144 new cases.

