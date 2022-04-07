Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Thursday, April 7

The Department of Health confirms more than 1,100 new cases and 21 new deaths related to the coronavirus statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 1,163 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,786,509 on Thursday, April 7.

There were 21 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,391, according to the department.

NEW: Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.