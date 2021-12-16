COVID-19 update: Total coronavirus related deaths top 35,000

The Department of Health confirms 105 new deaths related to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,358 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 16, bringing the statewide total to 1,865,237.

There were 105 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 35,095, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.