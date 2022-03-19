x
COVID-19 update for Saturday, March 19

State adds fewer than 700 cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 691 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, March 19, bringing the statewide total to 2,774,453.

There are 44,011 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania. There were NO new deaths reported on Saturday. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast & central Pa. cases:

BRADFORD: 14,985 (199 deaths)
CARBON: 15,800 (288 deaths)
CENTRE: 34,984 (346 deaths)
CLINTON: 9016 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 14,993 (242 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,195 (745 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,226 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,349 (508 deaths)
MONROE: 36,786 (515 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4503 (92 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,747 (526 deaths)
PIKE: 10,005 (95 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,339 (670 deaths)
SNYDER: 8086 (154 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1047 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7707 (107 deaths)
TIOGA: 7946 (191 deaths)
UNION: 11,662 (151 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,067 deaths)
WYOMING: 5049 (103 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.

