PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 183,315 total coronavirus infections in the state on Monday, October 19.

The department reports a two-day total of 2,372 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

There were 26 new deaths reported Sunday, October 18, and 8 new deaths reported for Monday, October 19 for a total of 8,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

