Columbia County Emergency Management helping with vaccine signups

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Three staff members from Columbia County Emergency Management are taking dozens of calls.

They're recording the names, phone numbers, and addresses of residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from Susquehanna Valley Medical Specialties outside Bloomsburg.

"We take the call and the information and we put it on the list and the people from Susquehanna Valley will call them back within about 72 hours to set up and appointment," said Jennifer Long, Columbia County EMA Director.

EMA staff began manning the phones last Wednesday. Since then, they've added more than 400 names to a growing waitlist contained in a Google document.

"Everybody at their office can see it real-time. We can see it in our office and what we can put on, they can sit and watch us type it on," added Long.

"That actually gets us to a point where we can start our registration process. We can get a medical record number from them and when they show up, it's a lot quicker," said Ty Williams, Susquehanna Valley Medical Specialties administrator.

Emergency management officials say they've received calls from many elderly residents who say they're grateful.

They don't have to get on the computer, all they have to do is pull out their phone, make a call, and get on a list.

"They felt relieved when they talked to me and told me that they were so happy that they could at least get on a list and that they could talk to me. They have been disgusted and upset about it because they feel that they're just not going to get a shot," Long said.

If you schedule an appointment with Susquehanna Valley but end up getting a shot somewhere else, Long says to call back and cancel.

She says they won't let a single dose go to waste and that's where the list comes in handy.

"Making sure that phase 1A people are met first, but if they have a no-show or an extra dose they try to call people," Long said.

"We're going through those lists as quickly as we can and try to get them in as fast as we can," Williams said.