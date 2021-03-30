Barbershop set to host vaccine clinic in Lackawanna County

The barber who owns the place grew frustrated his clients couldn't find appointments so he took matters into his own hands.

JESSUP, Pa. — Many of the world's problems are solved from the seats in a barbershop.

And lately, there have been a lot of problems to discuss at Three Saints Barbershop.

"The vaccine, the weather, when's all this going to end? When can we get a shave again? A straight razor shave at a barbershop," said owner Mike McAndrew

McAndrew says he was getting frustrated with how so many of his older clients were having trouble getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

So, he decided to make a few calls to find out some information to hopefully help some people out. Before he knew it he was planning a vaccine clinic for his shop.

"I guess I rattled the right cages, and the good folks at Rite Aid came through. And they said they'd love to help you out, we'd love to do this," McAndrew said.

Three Saints had originally planned on giving out about 100 vaccines but the owner says the pharmacist called him this week to say they'll have at least fifty more.

"I don't know how this works, I don't know how a barber in historic downtown Jessup can get 200 vaccines, and locally owned and operated pharmacies can't," McAndrew said. "But, they're contacting me asking me if they can send their customers here. I said, 'absolutely! Send them up!' Doesn't that seem kind of bizarre to you?"

Bizarre or not, McAndrew says he and his staff have gone all-in booking vaccine appointments and haircuts simultaneously.

The clinic will be held on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone eligible under 1A can make an appointment, you can call the shop at (570) 468-5097 or send a message to its Facebook page.

"I clearly had the opportunity, I don't know how it happened, it just fell together. Why wouldn't I? If you can help people, if that's what they need if that's what they want we should give it to them."