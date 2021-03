One will take place at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond and the other at Dorney Park near Allentown.

LONG POND, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network is planning two more mass vaccination clinics next week.

The first is being held on April 7 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

About 3,000 first dose Moderna shots are available for that one.

The second clinic is set for April 10 at Dorney Park near Allentown.

About 4,000 first dose Moderna vaccines will be available there.

Appointments are required.