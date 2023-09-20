x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Feed A Friend: Here's how you can donate to help your neighbors in need this Thanksgiving

WNEP's annual Feed A Friend campaign is back! Here's how you can help.

WNEP Web Staff

WNEP

Published: 9/20/2023 10:14:14 AM
Updated: 2:06 PM EDT September 29, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, USA

The 39th annual Feed A Friend campaign has begun!

Our continued success is only possible with your support.  Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program.  Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever!

Participating agencies

Each participating agency’s mailing address, along with their contact information and donate link, if available, is listed below so you can donate online or by mail. 

Please make checks out to the agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed a Friend.

BRADFORD COUNTY

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Mailing address:
Helping Hands Food Pantry
137 Main St.
Wyalusing, PA 18853

Contact information: 
Peg Huyck/Dani Ruhf
helpinghandsfoodpantry233@gmail.com
570-746-1384

Donation link:
https://www.wyalusingpc.org/give

CENTRAL PA (SERVING 27 COUNTIES)

ONLINE DONATIONS ONLY

Mailing address:
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
3301 Wahoo Dr
Williamsport, PA 17701

Contact information: 
Amanda Gilbertson
agilbertson@centralpafoodbank.org
info@centralpafoodbank.org
570-321-8023
717-564-1700

Donation link:
http://donate.centralpafoodbank.org/WNEP

 

COLUMBIA COUNTY


The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps

Mailing address:
The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps
320 West 2nd St.
Berwick, PA  18603

Contact information: 
Deirdra Unger
dierdra.unger@use.salvationarmy.org
570-759-1214

Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/berwick

The Salvation Army – Bloomsburg Service Center

Mailing address:
The Salvation Army – Bloomsburg Service Center
345 Market St.
Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Contact Information:
Alicia Lindenmuth
alicia.lindenmuth@use.salvationarmy.org
570-387-4112

Donation link:
https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/eastern-pennsylvania/service-extension/

LACKAWANNA COUNTY


United Neighborhood Centers

Mailing address:
United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania
425 Alder St.
Scranton, PA 18505

Contact information: 
Shannon Cusick
scusick@uncnepa.org
(570) 504-4029

Donation link:
https://www.uncnepa.org/one-time-donation/

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES


CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank

Mailing addresses: 
CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank
PO Box 1127
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Commission on Economic Opportunity
100 West Broad St. Suite 11-13
Hazleton, PA 18201

Commission on Economic Opportunity
PO Box 74
Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Contact information: 
Dave Ritter
dritter@ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org
570-826-0510

Donation link: 
https://www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/feed_a_friend

St. Paul's Lutheran Church

Mailing address:
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
316 South Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA 18707

Contact information: 
Terry Scott
tjscott805@gmail.com
570-474-6616 or 570-855-5813

LYCOMING/CLINTON COUNTY


American Rescue Workers

Mailing address:
American Rescue Workers
643 Elmira Street
Williamsport, PA  17701

Contact information: 
Melanie Shutt
melanie.shutt@arwwilliamsport.org
570-323-8401 ext. 119

Donation link: 
http://www.arwwilliamsport.org/makeagift


New Love Center

Mailing address:
New Love Center
229 South Broad St.
Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Contact information: 
info@newlovecenter.com
570-772-3275

Donation link: 
https://www.thenewlovecenter.com/donating/

MONROE COUNTY


Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network

Mailing address:
Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network
PO Box 561, Saylorsburg PA 1835

Contact information: 
Colleen Walsh
operations@pven.net
(570) 992-3136

Donation link: 
https://pven.kindful.com/

MONTOUR COUNTY


Danville Riverside Foodbank

Mailing address:
Danville Riverside Foodbank
PO Box 114
Danville, PA 17821

Contact information: 
Donna Cush
danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com

Donation link: 
http://shilohucc.org/

NORTHUMBERLAND/UNION COUNTIES


Fleck and Friends Fresh Express Food Distribution

Mailing address:
Milton Lutheran Church
1125 Mahoning St.
Milton, PA  17847

Contact information: 
Kristin Fleck
kstarshines@gmail.com
570-713-4328

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY


The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps

Mailing address:
The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps
400 Sanderson St.
Pottsville, PA  17901

Contact information: 
Lt. Betty Ellen Barrett
bettyell.barrett@use.salvationarmy.org
570-677-7131

Donation link: 
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/pottsville

SNYDER COUNTY


Union-Snyder Community Action Agency

Mailing address:
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
713 Bridge St.
Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Contact information: 
Rachel Herman
rherman@union-snydercaa.org
570-765-1221

Donation link: 
https://www.union-snydercaa.org/give

SCHUYLKILL/CARBON COUNTY


SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY


Trehab Inc.

Mailing address:
Trehab Inc.
PO Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801

Contact information: 
Patty McRae
pmcrae@trehab.org
570-278-5269

Edlyn Flannery
eflannery@trehab.org
570-278-5235

Donation link: 
https://trehab.org/donations/feed-a-friend-2020/

 

WAYNE COUNTY


Wayne County Food Pantry Program

Mailing address:
Wayne County Food Pantry Program
323 10th St.
Honesdale, PA  18431

Contact information:
Clarissa Wimmers
cwimmers@waynecountypa.gov
570-253-4262

Donation link:
https://waynefoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/140234-feed-a-friend-wayne-county

Participating grocery stores

Carbon County:

  • Jim Thorpe Market, 1 River Road, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Lackawanna County:

  • Ace Hardware, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Suite 24, Covington Township, PA 18444
  • Ace Hardware, 3384 Birney Avenue, Moosic, PA 18507
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 4015 Birney Avenue, Moosic, PA 18507
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 1782 Keyser Avenue, Keyser Oak Plaza, Scranton, PA 18508
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 702 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 320 Meadow Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505
  • Quinn's ShurSave Supermarket, 10 Kennedy Drive, Archbald, PA 18403
  • Quinn's ShurSave Supermarket, 1427 Main Street, Peckville, PA 18452
  • ShopRite of Birney Plaza, 3382 Birney Avenue, Moosic, PA 18507
  • ShopRite of Daleville, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Suite 24, Covington Township, PA 18444

Luzerne/Wyoming Counties:

  • Carone's ShurSave Supermarket, 101 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, PA 18707
  • Carone's ShurSave Supermarket, 400 Front Street, Freeland, PA 18224
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 2280 Sans Souci Pkwy, Hanover Township, PA 18706
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 552 Union St, Luzerne, PA 18709
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 801 Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18643
  • Gerrity's Fresh Market, 2020 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644
  • Gould's ShurSave Supermarket, 669 State Route 93, P. O. Box 863, Conyngham, PA  18219
  • Mountain Fresh ShurSave Supermarket, 2203 State Route 118, Hunlock Creek, PA  18621
  • Schiel's Family Supermarket, 7 George Avenue, Parsons, PA  18705
  • Schiel's ShurSave Supermarket, 30 Hanover Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

Monroe County:

  • ShopRite of Mt. Pocono, 3430 Route 940, Mount Pocono, PA 18344

Pike County:

  • Dutch's ShurSave Supermarket, 1564 Route 507, Greentown, PA  18426

Susquehanna County:

  • Rob's ShurSave Supermarket, 25058 State Route 11, Hallstead, PA  18822

Wayne County:

  • Hayes ShurSave Market, 686 Roosevelt Highway, Waymart, PA  18472

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out