Feed A Friend: Here's how you can donate to help your neighbors in need this Thanksgiving
WNEP
The 39th annual Feed A Friend campaign has begun!
Our continued success is only possible with your support. Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program. Your generosity has provided food during the holiday season and beyond for thousands of families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. This year, our friends need your help more than ever!
: Participating agencies
Each participating agency’s mailing address, along with their contact information and donate link, if available, is listed below so you can donate online or by mail.
Please make checks out to the agency of your choice, not WNEP or Feed a Friend.
BRADFORD COUNTY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Mailing address:
Helping Hands Food Pantry
137 Main St.
Wyalusing, PA 18853
Contact information:
Peg Huyck/Dani Ruhf
helpinghandsfoodpantry233@gmail.com
570-746-1384
Donation link:
https://www.wyalusingpc.org/give
CENTRAL PA (SERVING 27 COUNTIES)
ONLINE DONATIONS ONLY
Mailing address:
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
3301 Wahoo Dr
Williamsport, PA 17701
Contact information:
Amanda Gilbertson
agilbertson@centralpafoodbank.org
info@centralpafoodbank.org
570-321-8023
717-564-1700
Donation link:
http://donate.centralpafoodbank.org/WNEP
COLUMBIA COUNTY
The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps
Mailing address:
The Salvation Army – Berwick Corps
320 West 2nd St.
Berwick, PA 18603
Contact information:
Deirdra Unger
dierdra.unger@use.salvationarmy.org
570-759-1214
Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/berwick
The Salvation Army – Bloomsburg Service Center
Mailing address:
The Salvation Army – Bloomsburg Service Center
345 Market St.
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Contact Information:
Alicia Lindenmuth
alicia.lindenmuth@use.salvationarmy.org
570-387-4112
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
United Neighborhood Centers
Mailing address:
United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania
425 Alder St.
Scranton, PA 18505
Contact information:
Shannon Cusick
scusick@uncnepa.org
(570) 504-4029
Donation link:
https://www.uncnepa.org/one-time-donation/
LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES
CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank
Mailing addresses:
CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank
PO Box 1127
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703
Commission on Economic Opportunity
100 West Broad St. Suite 11-13
Hazleton, PA 18201
Commission on Economic Opportunity
PO Box 74
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Contact information:
Dave Ritter
dritter@ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org
570-826-0510
Donation link:
https://www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/feed_a_friend
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Mailing address:
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
316 South Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Contact information:
Terry Scott
tjscott805@gmail.com
570-474-6616 or 570-855-5813
LYCOMING/CLINTON COUNTY
American Rescue Workers
Mailing address:
American Rescue Workers
643 Elmira Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
Contact information:
Melanie Shutt
melanie.shutt@arwwilliamsport.org
570-323-8401 ext. 119
Donation link:
http://www.arwwilliamsport.org/makeagift
New Love Center
Mailing address:
New Love Center
229 South Broad St.
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
Contact information:
info@newlovecenter.com
570-772-3275
Donation link:
https://www.thenewlovecenter.com/donating/
MONROE COUNTY
Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network
Mailing address:
Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network
PO Box 561, Saylorsburg PA 1835
Contact information:
Colleen Walsh
operations@pven.net
(570) 992-3136
Donation link:
https://pven.kindful.com/
MONTOUR COUNTY
Danville Riverside Foodbank
Mailing address:
Danville Riverside Foodbank
PO Box 114
Danville, PA 17821
Contact information:
Donna Cush
danvillefeedafriend@gmail.com
Donation link:
http://shilohucc.org/
NORTHUMBERLAND/UNION COUNTIES
Fleck and Friends Fresh Express Food Distribution
Mailing address:
Milton Lutheran Church
1125 Mahoning St.
Milton, PA 17847
Contact information:
Kristin Fleck
kstarshines@gmail.com
570-713-4328
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps
Mailing address:
The Salvation Army – Pottsville Corps
400 Sanderson St.
Pottsville, PA 17901
Contact information:
Lt. Betty Ellen Barrett
bettyell.barrett@use.salvationarmy.org
570-677-7131
Donation link:
https://pendel.salvationarmy.org/easternpa/pottsville
SNYDER COUNTY
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
Mailing address:
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
713 Bridge St.
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
Contact information:
Rachel Herman
rherman@union-snydercaa.org
570-765-1221
Donation link:
https://www.union-snydercaa.org/give
SCHUYLKILL/CARBON COUNTY
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY
Trehab Inc.
Mailing address:
Trehab Inc.
PO Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801
Contact information:
Patty McRae
pmcrae@trehab.org
570-278-5269
Edlyn Flannery
eflannery@trehab.org
570-278-5235
Donation link:
https://trehab.org/donations/feed-a-friend-2020/
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Food Pantry Program
Mailing address:
Wayne County Food Pantry Program
323 10th St.
Honesdale, PA 18431
Contact information:
Clarissa Wimmers
cwimmers@waynecountypa.gov
570-253-4262
: Participating grocery stores
Carbon County:
- Jim Thorpe Market, 1 River Road, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
Lackawanna County:
- Ace Hardware, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Suite 24, Covington Township, PA 18444
- Ace Hardware, 3384 Birney Avenue, Moosic, PA 18507
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 4015 Birney Avenue, Moosic, PA 18507
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 1782 Keyser Avenue, Keyser Oak Plaza, Scranton, PA 18508
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 702 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 320 Meadow Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505
- Quinn's ShurSave Supermarket, 10 Kennedy Drive, Archbald, PA 18403
- Quinn's ShurSave Supermarket, 1427 Main Street, Peckville, PA 18452
- ShopRite of Birney Plaza, 3382 Birney Avenue, Moosic, PA 18507
- ShopRite of Daleville, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Suite 24, Covington Township, PA 18444
Luzerne/Wyoming Counties:
- Carone's ShurSave Supermarket, 101 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, PA 18707
- Carone's ShurSave Supermarket, 400 Front Street, Freeland, PA 18224
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 2280 Sans Souci Pkwy, Hanover Township, PA 18706
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 552 Union St, Luzerne, PA 18709
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 801 Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18643
- Gerrity's Fresh Market, 2020 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644
- Gould's ShurSave Supermarket, 669 State Route 93, P. O. Box 863, Conyngham, PA 18219
- Mountain Fresh ShurSave Supermarket, 2203 State Route 118, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
- Schiel's Family Supermarket, 7 George Avenue, Parsons, PA 18705
- Schiel's ShurSave Supermarket, 30 Hanover Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Monroe County:
- ShopRite of Mt. Pocono, 3430 Route 940, Mount Pocono, PA 18344
Pike County:
- Dutch's ShurSave Supermarket, 1564 Route 507, Greentown, PA 18426
Susquehanna County:
- Rob's ShurSave Supermarket, 25058 State Route 11, Hallstead, PA 18822
Wayne County:
- Hayes ShurSave Market, 686 Roosevelt Highway, Waymart, PA 18472