Celebrating Winterfest in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. —
The warmer weather couldn't stop a celebration of winter in Lackawanna County.
Folks gathered at Lackawanna State Park Saturday afternoon for Winterfest 2022.
The festival celebrates all cold-weather activities, like snow-shoeing and ice skating.
Attendees could even try their hands at ice fishing.
"It's really nice. Like it's a little terrifying. I never walked on a frozen lake before but they explained that you want at least 4 inches of glass-like ice, so we definitely have that. I've looked at every single hole as my little guy has been cleaning it out to make sure," said Tina Imel of Scranton.
There were also ice safety demonstrations, arts and crafts, and ice skating at this year's Winterfest.
