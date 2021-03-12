16 To The Rescue: Ellie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Ellie, a 7-year-old shepherd mix looking for a new home after her previous owners moved and could not take her with them.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Ellie is a 7-year-old shepherd mix but is still as active as ever. Despite her beautiful face and her sweet personality, unfortunately, this is the second time Ellie has called AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg home.

"She has been here twice, no fault of her own. Unfortunately, her owners were moving and could not take her with so she finds herself here again," said Alexis Buckley, AWSOM Animal Shelter.

Rescue workers were heartbroken when Ellie was brought back to the shelter in Monroe County about two weeks ago after her previous owners moved. It has been a bit of an adjustment, but they know Ellie would do so much better in a home.

"She's doing OK. She was very nervous the first day she was in here, obviously. I'm sure she recognized being here. As we've been socializing her, playing with her more, she's opening up, and she's her happy self again," Buckley explained.

Ellie needs an active home because she can sometimes play like a puppy, not a senior dog, and she has a lot of love to give to humans.

"Good with kids, loves to play fetch, go for long walks and then cuddle on the couch."

But Ellie should go to a home with no other pets.

"She does need to be the star which is alright. She deserves it after being here," Buckley said.

Rescue workers do not think she will be at the shelter very long, but they want to be sure whoever adopts Ellie wants to adopt her for good because she will make a family very happy.

"How sweet she is, she loves everybody, as soon as she sees somebody, she's waging her tail, and she just wants to play and be everybody's best friend."