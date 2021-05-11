16 To The Rescue: Bella

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 3-year-old pit bull/terrier mix who has been in the Blue Chip Animal Refuge most of her life.

DALLAS, Pa. — Bella is strong and fast. She loves to play, and she loves to snuggle. After spending most of her short life in a shelter, rescue workers think it is time she finally gets adopted.

"She needs a home. She needs somebody to be her person. At the shelter, my husband and I are her person. She needs her own home. She just needs somebody to love, and she is a good girl," said Patricia Gozikowski, Blue Chip Animal Refuge.

Bella is 3 years old and lives at Blue Chip Animal Refuge near Dallas. She often gets overlooked because of her breed, a pit bull/terrier mix, and because she does not do well with other dogs. She is definitely a people person, although she is selective at first.

"She has to come to you. You can't go to her first She needs to just know you're not going to hurt her. She's very protective of herself," Gozikowski explained.

Rescue workers say that is not uncommon because of her breed, but once she has your trust, she warms up very quickly. Still, a home without kids or other pets would make Bella happiest; a one or two-person household where she gets all the attention.

"She is a lover, she's just a lover, she'll sit with you and just watch TV. She's that kind of dog."

Bella does have a sensitive stomach, so doctors have recommended a blander diet. She is pretty strong, too, so rescue workers say Bella's new owner should be prepared for that.

"There is somebody out there that will just love her for her. I'm hoping this is it. She's my little girl," said Gozikowsk.