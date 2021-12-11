16 To The Rescue: Buford

Buford warms up to new people very quickly. At the Dessin Animal Shelter, he has become a favorite in a short amount of time.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Buford is happiest when he is getting all the attention, all of the love, and all of the pets.

He loves his pets so much, they often put him right to sleep. Buford is an 8-year-old golden retriever/pit bull mix looking for the right family to adopt him.

"Just being with you. He's just an old man who wants company," said Marie Sinisgalli, Dessin Animal Shelter.

Buford has only been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for a few weeks; he came in as a stray about a year ago, though, originally at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Shelter workers hope he will have better luck getting adopted at Dessin.

"He is nothing but love. When we sit in the office with him, he just, he'll crawl up on your lap. He is a perfect companion. You could work from home with him, answer all your emails, your phone calls, and he'll be sitting right next to you," said Sinisgalli.

Buford is sweet, loving, and low-key, and despite his age, he still has some energy and likes to play fetch and go for walks, too. So Buford would not mind being in a home with older kids to play with, just as long as he gets the attention.

"So just somebody who is going to be home often, hang out with him really is what we're looking for. Probably the only pet would be the best for him, just because of his age, he can be grouchy around other dogs," said Sinisgalli.

Buford warms up to new people very quickly. At the Dessin Animal Shelter, he has become a favorite in a short amount of time.

"He just wants the attention of you, really. That's what we're looking for, for him, for him to be the only guy, the only pet."