Only clear water bottles will be allowed for this upcoming school year

Scranton School District implements new policy that will see students only be able to use clear water bottles.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "If there’s instances of people bringing weapons in," said Damian Jones a Scranton School District parent. "I mean then yea whatever is safer for the kids you know."

With the first day of school getting closer, the Scranton school district is limiting the kinds of water bottles students are allowed to bring to class.

In a post to the district’s Facebook page, a new policy reads that student beverage containers must be made of clear, plastic materials, not to exceed 32 ounces and only contain water.

Something some parents say is a smart move.

"I was fine with it cause last year we kind of did water bottles, like regular water bottles anyway," said Stefanie Scholtz who has two children in the district. "I didn’t like book bags up first cause they liked all their prints and stuff but I’m fine with it it’s not a big deal changing water bottles."

"My son has told me numerous times, you know he’s heard of kids bringing inappropriate things to school that they shouldn’t have in school and most of the time he said they’re telling other kids they are sneaking it in their water bottles," said Pamela Manley a parent and teacher in the school district.

She says just like the clear backpack policy that went into effect last school year, allowing only clear plastic water bottles will be another way to make sure students are staying safe.

"Safety is always in the back of my mind," said Manley. "You know you always have to be on the lookout for everything and anything, it’s totally different from when I first started teaching 18 years ago to now."