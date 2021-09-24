Soaring weekend event at Wyoming Valley Airport hopes to inspire more young women to go into aviation

Saturday, September 25, 2021 is "International Girls in Aviation Day." It's why a local chapter of the organization is hosting an event just for girls.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Out of the thousands of pilots around the world, research shows only a small percentage of them are women.

While aviation may still be a male-dominated field, a group in Luzerne County wants to help local girls soar by showing them all of the possibilities of the friendly skies.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the Wyoming Valley Airport on Friday to share the details on the weekend happening.

Molly Van Scoy, President of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of Women in Aviation, says although "Saturday will mark the seventh annual 'International Girls in Aviation Day,' it'll be our local chapter’s first."

More stats on women in aviation can be found here.

What to expect

The goal of the event is to bring passion, exploration, learning, and excitement of aviation and aerospace to young girls in the community. Organizers want to teach young girls about the possibilities within the world of aviation.

As part of NEPA Girls in Aviation Day 2021, the event will include static aircraft displays, STEM activities, seminars for kids, and more. The focus is on the “fun” with the intention of opening the doors of the Wyoming Valley Airport to young girls across our area.

How to sign up

The event on Saturday, September 25, 2021, is geared toward girls age 8 to 17.

It runs at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost per person is $20. The money covers a t-shirt, lunch, snacks, necklace, backpack filled with swag, picture frame with a photo of themselves in an airplane.