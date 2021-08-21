Somber start to Great Pocono Raceway Airshow

The Thunderbirds paid an aerial tribute to honor Pilot Andy Travnicek.

In a missing man formation, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds paid an aerial salute to honor 50-year-old Geico Skytypers Pilot Andy Travnicek at the Great Pocono Raceway airshow in Tunkhannock Township.

The Thunderbirds are headlining the Airshow.

Several different aircraft took the center stage, including World War II planes.

For former U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Ed Kane, seeing the Thunderbirds reminds him of his time in the service.

"When you get to see it up close, right in front, you know, this, and stuff like this because it brings back memories. What can I say? It's so exciting," said Ed Kane from Ashland.

Richard Chrazen from Archbald is also a Veteran.

"These are newer ones when I was in. I used to see the older ones like the F-4 Phantoms, harriers when I was stationed out of these airbases, and I got so used to them and liked seeing them. I just come every time I could. Like I said we've been down to Vegas every place looking," said Richard Chrazen of Archbald.

The Tricky Triangle is known for the roaring sound of racecar engines, but Thrillseekers this weekend got a treat as they were able to turn their eyes to the sky.

The Stermole family from Hughesville loves going to airshows.

"The kids love to see airplanes, you know what I mean, and they're excited and just good weather and just a day out," said Terri Stermole, from Hughesville.

For some seeing the planes brought up excitement for future career paths.

"I always wanted to be a pilot cause they get to fly," said Penny Stermole of Hughesville.

Others traveled a distance to experience the airshow for the first time.

"Just wanna see what they're about and what types of planes they're gonna be showcasing. I can't wait for it. It's gonna be good," said Chrusto Basson, of Iselin, New Jersey.