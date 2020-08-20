Kingston mom turns quarantine business dream into reality

Candice Shovlin of Luzerne County used her downtime in quarantine to draft, test, and launch a gourmet milkshake business. It's set to open at the end of August.

When a lot of us were stuck at home back in March and April, it gave us plenty of time to think.

For one mom in Luzerne County, she cooked up a creative and tasty new business adventure and turned it into a reality this month.

Kingston native Candice Shovlin plans to open her gourmet milkshake shop "What's Shaken" at the end of this month. She's just waiting on final inspections of the shop which have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared Candice's story on Thursday.

The mother of six said she came up with the idea during quarantine as her next career chapter.

Candice said COVID-19 got her thinking about changing up her life and job after working as a substance abuse counselor for ten years.

Candice describes her new gourmet milkshake shop as a place that's all about "fun and crazy handcrafted milkshakes."

The shop also wants to support other small businesses, which is why the ice cream used in all milkshakes is coming from nearby Blue Ribbon Dairy, also based in Luzerne County.

"What's Shaken'" also features a variety of ice cream floats and free doggie dishes.

Click here to check out "What's Shaken" on Facebook and stay up to date on the official opening date.