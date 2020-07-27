Artisan bagel shop opening in Danville

Despite the challenges of the pandemic and a lot of uncertainty, Old City Bagel Company is finally opening its doors.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Driving down Mill Street, you've probably seen the sign inviting you to turn down Lower Mulberry Street for a fresh bagel.

Old City Bagel Company has been advertised for more than a year, but they've pushed back their grand opening a number of times

"Literally, one week before everything shut down we were set to open," said owner Jason Moore.

Moore also owns a jiu-jitsu studio in town and managing that business through the pandemic was a challenge.

He decided to hold off on opening his bagel and sandwich cafe until restaurants were able to offer dine-in service.

Moore said he didn't want to spend time and resources training staff twice on food-prep protocols.

"Then all of a sudden it was like, 'Ok, we're green,' and then we weren't completely ready," Moore said.

But he never considered giving up on the eatery completely.

Old City Bagel Company will offer homemade bagels, as well as a selection of breakfast and lunch sandwiches and other items.

They held a soft opening last week.

"We had a line out the door, so we only had a couple people that wanted curbside takeout, so I think people were excited to get out and back to somewhat normal again," Moore said.

After inviting customers in last Monday and Tuesday, Moore closed his doors.

This time, he pushed back his opening for a good reason, to ensure that along with artisanal bagels, his staff is ready to offer service to big crowds.

The grand opening of the bagel shop is Tuesday morning.

Moore hopes to be an inspiration to other new business owners in the area.

"We've seen other places open, and it's important for us to help that continue and help this town grow because we feel like there's a lot of potential here in Danville," Moore explained.