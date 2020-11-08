New family business tested during pandemic

A business in Luzerne County opened just weeks before the pandemic forced a shutdown.

DRUMS, Pa. — Lawrence Farrone and his family are now the owners of Family Golf and Amusement Complex on St. John's Road in Drums. They turned one of the buildings into Axe-A-Holics and opened at the end of February.

"Then there was all talk about the virus and it shut us down, so we put all the work into it, we were open for about two weeks and then we couldn't advertise, we couldn't have customers, it wasn't fun," said Farrone.

But he says he and his family made the most of the closure, taking time to continue renovations and giving his son Sam, age 12, the opportunity to become well acquainted with the family business. So when it became time to open again, he was not only an "ax-pert" but his father's right-hand man.

"I wash the golf balls, then when my dad does work, I watch the shop for him, I do the register," Sam Farrone said. "I teach the kids and some adults how to throw the ax and the safety tips just so nobody gets hurt."

Despite operating a business centered on indoor and outdoor amusements with a lot of space here for social distancing, the owner tells Newswatch 16 there are still some things that make him nervous regarding the pandemic.

"I've been afraid to advertise. I don't want to spend the money on advertising and then the governor says we have to go back to yellow and you have to close your amusements, and nobody can come, so it's tough trying to gauge and really launch a business during a pandemic."