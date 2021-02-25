Meet the 9-year-old 'bird whisper' from Luzerne County

A nine-year-old girl in Plymouth has become quite the bird expert lately, but it’s not her knowledge of her feathered friends that got our attention.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Well before she was even in kindergarten, Evlyn Lyons of Plymouth has had a passion for birds. Not just just learning about them, but saving their lives.

Manny call her the nine-year-old bird whisperer from Plymouth.

An avian enthusiast, who Evlyn Lyon’s mom, noticed her daughter developing into when she was young, like really young.

“She went to a pet shop one day and she was probably two years old,” said Evlyn’s mom, Linda Uren. “She wanted to rescue the bird. She wanted to bring them home. So, we brought them home and she started taking care of them.”

Ryan asked Evlyn, “Why is it important for you to help rescue these birds?”

“They need homes and you've got to make sure they don't starve,” said Evlyn.

Now, this third grader’s mission to save abused or neglected birds and then adopt them out is starting to spread its wings in our area including on some billboards.

Over the years, Evlyn has rescued and fostered all different breeds, finches, parrots, and cockatiels just to name a few.

Evlyn’s family says the nine year old became an ornithologist of sorts, AKA a bird expert, by simply doing her homework and then sharing her knowledge with her brothers. She also works closely with a parrot rescue in Luzerne County called “My House of Wings.” Evlyn’s long-term goal is to open one of her own.

Evlyn says she wants to have her own rescue one day so she can help even more birds.

If you’d like to support Evlyn’s efforts, you can meet her and even donate in person at the Support The Makers Craft Market event on Sunday at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Luzerne County.

The money she raises from a donation jar there as well as her online fundraisers helps Evlyn purchase food, cages, toys, and other supplies for abused and neglected birds before they’re placed into forever homes.