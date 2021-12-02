16 To The Rescue: Little Red

Little Red came to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter from a high-kill shelter down south.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Little Red is a 3-year-old mixed breed female at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"I'm not sure about her back story before she got to us. She definitely has some scarring on her," said Ian Fabricatore, a worker at Griffin Pond.

Despite her past, Little Red is the sweetest thing and seems to be very trusting of people.

"She's just an overall cutie pie. She loves to snug; she loves to give and get snugs.

Loud noises and even news cameras spook Little Red, so a quiet home with older kids is recommended.

"Unfortunately, she would have to be the only animal in the house, but I could picture her being a great dog for a first-time pet owner because she's so mellow."

Little Red is a pretty easy-going gal and enjoys being outside, as long as it's not too cold.

"She likes her walks, she likes getting out, and I presume she likes the sunshine. She's a short coat; they like to sunbathe a lot."

Shelter workers want to see Little Red living life in a loving home.

"She's a very well-mannered girl, and she definitely deserves a life outside of the shelter."

If you are interested in adopting Little Red, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.