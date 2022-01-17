Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Dr. Lori episode

In this episode, Joe talks with Lori Ann Verderame, known professionally as Dr. Lori. She's so BIG-TIME, she even has her own Wiki Page!

Listen to Dr. Lori's tales from being an appraiser of antiques, collectibles, and fine art; a National television personality, public speaker, author, professor and museum curator and director.

She's been called “America's appraiser" and "the Ph.D. antiques appraiser".

Joe's not much of an "antiquer", but Dr. Lori churns out fun, energy, NEPA love, advice and even appraises some of Joe's weird collections.

Joe and Lori get down and dirty, keeping it real right through the podcast. She even does an appraisal on Anderson Cooper's amazing blue eyes from when they met?!?