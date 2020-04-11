Chase Down Podcast: Chase Senior and Matt McGloin Recap Week 8 in the NFL

x
Matt McGloin and Chase Senior recap week eight in the NFL! THe Steelers remain undefeated, concerns for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Joe Burrow's Bengals get a nice win over the Titans. Bills beat the Patriots for the first time since 2016, Patriots funk continues. Tua debut. Raiders beat the Browns in an ugly game with lots of wind. Saints win their fourth in a row, Chicago's offensive struggles continue. The Carson Wentz turnover problem. All that and more. Enjoy!  Listen below or wherever you listen to your podcasts. 
