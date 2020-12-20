Sports Vault: May 2008 Jennie Finch And The USA Olympic Softball Team Comes To Williamsport

Large crowd comes out at Bowman Field in Williamsport to see the USA Olympic Softball Team

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They all came to see #27 USA softball pitcher Jennie Finch and the lanky 6'1" right hander out of Arizona didn't disappoint going 7 innings giving up two hits, no runs, and striking out 19 with Team USA beating the regional all-star team out of Pennsylvania 15-0.

"It was the largest crowd on tour so far. It's always exciting taking the field when you see such young faces and at the stadium packed with excitement and just excited to see Team USA play," said Jennie.

This whole event got off the ground with the help of a 23-year-old out of Jersey Shore. Jeremy Lazorka is now a manager out at the University of Arizona and works under USA Softball coach Mike Candrea and in his spare time helps out Jennie Finch work on her game.

"Jeremy is an angel and he has definitely blessed my life in so many ways, and he has caught me in Arizona so many times whether it's been 6AM in the morning or 10:30PM at night. And he throws me batting practice and everything and anything and he watches Ace for me, and you know he runs errands for me. So I have a great relationship with the Lazorka family, and just to get to know them and what a special unique family they are and it's great to be in their hometown," again said Jennie.

One of Jennie's two hits surrendered on the evening went to Kirsten Lazorka a solid single up the middle.

"Surreal I guess you could say that. When I was in the batter's box I was just trying to think that she is just another softball player otherwise I would I've psyched myself out probably wouldn't of gotten a hit," said Kirsten.

"It was amazing. Like I said I would of never gotten to see them actually play but it was amazing," said Megan Jennings from Troy.

"How good are they? They are pretty good. They are pretty big too," said Danielle Dudock from Troy.

"We are pumped man. This is awesome and amazing," said Kelcie Crabb from Mifflinburg.

"We thank you guys for having us. We enjoy the history of the town and we got a chance to go around a little bit in the country here. We definitely enjoy coming out here the people, the support, and it's just awesome," said Crystl Bustos USA Softball 3B.

You can check out Team USA four more times in July on national television then it's over to Beijing in August for the 2008 Olympic games.

Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Lycoming County.