Southern Columbia Claims Super 16 Trophy as Top Local Football Team

Tigers Claim More Hardware After 5th Straight State Title

CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia football team is coming off a 5th straight state title, and 6 in the last 7 years, but PIAA trophies aren't the only hardware the Tigers keep claiming. Once again, Southern Columbia is our Super 16 Number One Team.

"Again it's a special one because of the type of season and the adversity that we went through, and then also I think a lot of people kind of figured that there may be a drop off," Southern Columbia Football Coach Jim Roth explained. "That was kind of expected last year but again last year was a little bit different with a shortened season with only 12 games. Overall to win a state title with COVID and people opting out and the whole bit but since the '19 when that group left a number of Division I players and such a strong team that year it has been a real accomplishment for the coaches and players to maintain a high and then for this to be really the first normal season since that '19 year when we lost so much talent I think that is what makes this year and this particular award that much more special."

