Long and Triple Jumper Billy Delbaugh from Shamokin focused on 2021 senior season

Delbaugh hit recent high marks in New Balance Invitational in NYC

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — At the 2019 District IV "AAA" Track and Field Championships Billy Delbaugh from Shamokin medaled in three different events the long jump, triple jump and the 4 x 100 relay. Eager to learn and get better this past March Delbaugh along with teams from the Philadelphia Public League traveled to the Armory in New York City to compete in the New Balance Invitational and Billy finished with a 42-10 1/2 triple and a 21-7 1/2 in the long.

."As soon as I got in there it was just really crazy. I've never seen anything like that. I was a bit nervous when I got there so my performance wasn't as good as I wanted it to be," said Billy.

"That was the first time that I was ever at a very big meet like that, but it was really nice to have a kid from our school that was able to compete with all those inner city kids and stuff because they are always great competition and they always produce great results all the time," said Matt Gass.

Billy gets the speed from the long jump and the triple jump here on the track in the 400. The Shamokin coaching staff likes to utilize him in that event.

"He really needs to work on his technique and stuff, but what I mean is his base talent and everything is so good, and he just needs to keep working hard and do what he is doing and he will do great," again said Matt.

These next 10 months Billy will concentrate on his jumping in time to peak sometime in April of 2021.

"I'm going to get ready like I was this year and it is just going to be way better than it was going to be this year, so I am excited to see what I can do next year," again said Billy.