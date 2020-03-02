Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scores 1st TD of Super Bowl LIV

A 1-yard Patrick Mahomes rushing touchdown gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 7-3 lead over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After the Kansas City Chiefs went three and out on their opening drive of Super Bowl LIV, it appeared Patrick Mahomes might have trouble solving the San Francisco 49ers' vaunted defense.

The Chiefs' second possession of the game, however, painted a different story.

After Kansas City surrendered a field goal to San Francisco on the ensuing possession, the Chiefs took over at their own 25-yard line. From there, Mahomes engineered a 15-play, 75-yard drive, which included a crucial 10-yard run on a 3rd and 11 by the Kansas City quarterback.

After running back Damien Williams made good on a fourth down conversion, Mahomes took it from there. Punching the ball in from the 1-yard line on an option keeper, the 2018 NFL MVP gave Kansas City an early 7-3 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.